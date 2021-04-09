Olive Branch city officials reacted on Thursday to the news that the city's proposed annexation of outlying areas did not go as planned.
Mayor Scott Phillips and the board of aldermen released a joint statement on the court's opinion.
"The court’s decision is not yet final," officials said, "A Final Decree will be issued at some point soon, and thereafter the court’s decision remains subject to appeal for a period of time. The city will update this announcement in regard to the plan for services once the effective date of the annexation is determined."
Officials said once the annexation is final, they will welcome the 6,600 new residents included in the 18.8 square miles that the city obtained.
"By all measures this was a large and successful annexation," said officials. "The areas included in the annexation are historically part of the 'OB' community."
The mayor and board touted their "superior" record of providing municipal services and financial strength, along with being "well positioned to 'sustain its services and quality of life.'" Olive Branch's leadership also expressed their disappointment.
"Likewise, the city is disappointed that other areas were not included in the court’s ruling," said officials. "The excluded areas include spillover from the city’s ongoing growth. Additionally, the excluded areas currently receive some city services and would benefit from the full spectrum of municipal level services. As the city implements its plan to serve the areas included in this annexation, Olive Branch will continue planning for the future in a manner consistent with the city’s growth strategy that has been in place for nearly a half-century."
The mayor and board added that once the annexation is finalized, news residents can find relevant information on life in Olive Branch through the city's social media and website.
