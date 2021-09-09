An Olive Branch woman has been transported to Georgia after she was arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department on August 31.
Jean Allison Pignocco, has been charged with two counts exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons, two counts of felony theft by taking, and one count of kidnapping. The charges are in connection to a case being investigated by the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to FOX13.
"The GBI says their assistance was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office August 8 to assist in an investigation of reported elder abuse/exploitation involving two 85-year-old county residents," reports Fox 13.
Both were allegedly unwillingly taken from their homes to Mississippi. Both have since returned to Georgia.
GBI investigators said allegedly the victims were both known to Pignocco and that money was also determined to have been transferred out of their bank accounts to other financial accounts they did not control or have access to the use of it.
Pignocco was extradited back to Colquitt County and has been released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.