The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce joined Wendy’s at 7985 Craft-Goodman Road for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the dining room. The dining room was closed for remodeling and opened back up Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Chance Clevenger
Wendy’s commissioned a cake for the celebration from local bakery, Brown Baguette Bakery Café. The cake is modeled after the restaurant's new menu item, the hot honey chicken sandwich.
Chance Clevenger
Wendy’s swag was available for the first patrons of the new and improved dining room. The celebration started at 10:00 a.m. and also had cake, live entertainment and a raffle.
Chance Clevenger
An Elvis impersonator performed for Wendy’s guests at the grand reopening.
