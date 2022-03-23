Robert Feol was taking a much needed break from coaching volleyball.
He had spent six enjoyable years as a coach at Memphis Metro Volleyball, taking his team to the Nationals, but an unsatisfying experience coaching at a private middle school in Memphis left him with a sour taste in his mouth and needing a break.
“There is a lot of politics involved in coaching volleyball at a school,” Feol said. “My wife and I have young children, so I took a few years off.”
Feol, a real estate investor and author who lives in Olive Branch, hadn’t entirely ruled out returning someday to coaching if the right opportunity came along, but he was leaving it in God’s hands.
“I thought, if the phone is going to ring, then I will just put it in the universe’s hands,” Feol said.
The phone rang in October from a parent whose daughter he had previously coached at Nationals with an intriguing opportunity.
The man’s 14 year-old was playing Junior Olympic volleyball for the Crushers, a team of eight hand-picked girls from Marion Middle School who held practice in a run down gym in West Memphis.
He invited Feol to come out and run a practice to see if he would possibly be interested in taking over as coach. The Crushers had performed well over the past two years, but the girls had plateaued under the last coach. The parents were looking for someone with Feol’s skills to get them to the next level.
Feol, whose specialty is working with 14 and under athletes, said he was intrigued by the offer and agreed to take a look at the team.
“It was a little rag-tag team,” Feol said. “They’re all under-sized. There are no tryouts. There are no cuts. It’s just eight kids from the same middle school. It was like the Bad News Bears.”
Feol noticed during practice that the girls were good athletes and had a lot of talent, but were very timid in their play and lacked knowledge in the fundamentals of the game.
“I thought these kids had a ton of potential, but they had never been taught volleyball basics,” Feol said. “I think they were kind of beat down by the past coaches and were scared to make a mistake.”
He drew quizzical looks from the girls as he explained the need to get the ball to the target every time.
“They were like, coach, what’s a target?’” Feol said. “Last year, wherever the ball went, that was the target. But that’s the wrong way to teach. That would be like saying in baseball not to use your shortstop as the cutoff. Then I would say, we are going to run a one-ball here, which is a middle attack. A hand would go up. ‘what’s a one-ball?’ So the team had good athletes, but there was a lack of knowledge of the basics.”
After practice, the parents offered him the coaching job. Feol said he didn’t want to commit. He knew he was going to have to re-teach the girls the sport in a very short time.
But there was something about the team that felt right to him. And, there was something in the back of his mind where God was telling him ‘you can do this.’
“Coaching for me has always been a spiritual journey,” Feol said. “So for me as a parent and as a coach, I don’t want to take just any assignment to coach volleyball. I want to go where I am needed. I felt like from a spiritual standpoint, here was a team that needed a teacher. And I think I have what it takes to be that teacher.”
Bringing a positive approach
Right away, Feol took a page from his own personal playbook dating back to his undergraduate days studying psychology at Syracuse University. There would be no more yelling about mistakes on the court or breaking clipboards. Instead, he instituted a supportive, loving, and encouraging environment, or what is known as the “self fulfilling prophesy,” offering positive reinforcement to the players about what they are capable of and the team’s potential to be national champions.
He also instituted new practice drills which he borrowed from the playbook of Marsha Laidlaw, the winningest girl’s volleyball coach in New York state history who he studied under for two years while coaching boy’s varsity and modified middle school girl’s volleyball in upstate New York.
“She will spend an hour of practice doing two-on-two doubles,” Feol said. “A lot of volleyball programs it is about drilling, drilling, drilling, whereas with this, the kids are playing dynamically. Normally there are six people on the court. In our case, there is two. So you have to cover so much more ground. It is more challenging and makes them much more mobile, much more agile, and it gives them a better sense of the court.”
The girls have also benefitted from having assistant coaches Sean Hart and Michael Scruggs take an active part in the drills. Both coaches bring extensive volleyball playing experience to the team and hit the balls to the girls as if it were an actual match - if not harder.
“They are pivotal,” Feol said. “They are wonderful with the girls. And these guys play in the drills. That’s something that sets us apart.”
He also instituted a non-mandatory third day of training where the girls do plyometrics or jump training.
Feol said he saw improvements in the girl’s game almost immediately. After about eight weeks of drilling and working on fundamentals like the proper way of passing, setting, and hitting, Feol said he could see the team coming together.
“I’ve been surprised at how good these girls have adapted to the playbook I brought as coach,” Feol said. “This is very new school volleyball coaching. They don’t do a lot of the things I do in high school volleyball. They have been wildly receptive.”
A world of difference
Parents say they have noticed a big difference in the girl’s game.
Tyrone Bullins, whose daughter Kennedy is the tallest girl on the team and one of its most skilled, said Feol has made the girls better on the fundamentals.
“He has improved their skills,” Bullins said. “Prior to Coach Feol, all of the success we had was based just off of sheer talent. It wasn’t that we had bad coaches. We were already a good team. But they realized they had plateaued with the girls. And with Feol, he saw how to pull that out of them. He has sharpened their skills. That’s what I love about him.”
Christy Bullins said she loves the positivity that Feol has brought as coach.
“He is an extremely positive coach,” Christy said. “I don’t think I have seen him say a bad word or a mean thing toward the girls or anyone. He has brought us to another level with the positivity he shows the girls and the skills he has shown them. They are looking a world of difference.”
Kennedy said Feol has definitely helped raise her volleyball IQ with the skills he has taught the team.
“Our fundamentals are so much better,” Kennedy said. “We are hitting the ball better. Last year? None of that. When we hit the ball, we would be so scared of where it would go.”
Patrick Simmons, parent of Abigail or “Sparky,” said the growth this year under Feol’s instruction has been amazing.
“They’re going to show out,” Simmons said. “This year is like a light switch was turned on. The growth they have had this year is amazing to watch.”
Amy Simmons said Feol has brought a calmness to the team that wasn’t there before.
“I think it has been great for her,” Amy said. “They really get in there. And to watch them and all the time they put into volleyball off the court and on, it’s just amazing to watch.”
“Sparky,” who is the smallest - and feistiest - player on the Crushers, said Feol has taught her to be a better teammate and to have a better attitude about volleyball in general.
“I really like him,” Abigail said. “He’s serious, but in a fun way. He always makes it fun even though we are working on serious things.”
John Erik Chamness, volleyball dad to Taylor, said Feol has brought new energy to the team. They practice with a purpose. They have a plan in place and execute that plan every time they walk in the door.
“I am just blown away by what he brings to the table,” Chamness said. “I think he has taught them how to compete. We were down 10 to 0 in Southaven and came back and won that game. In years past, I don’t think they would have accomplished that. They would have put their heads down. He has taught them that the game is never over and to compete until that last whistle blows. I think this has helped them grow and that comes from what Robert has instilled in him. We are just super excited that we found him.”
Taylor said she has improved a lot as a player because of the fundamentals he has instilled in the team.
“I’ve grown more in my game,” Taylor said. “I think we have a lot more energy and better attitudes. We have gotten a lot smarter with our plays and a lot more aggressive with our ball handling. It feels great. We have gotten a lot better.”
Matt Austin, one of the founders of the Crushers, said he was on the fence about Feol at first, but has been impressed by his knowledge and the energy that he has brought to the team,
“I was part of the coaching and the girls had just plateaued with us,” Austin said. “They needed somebody else. Robert had brought the girls to the next level and elevated their play. It was interesting because Robert started with the absolute basics. It was stuff the girls should have been taught - volleyball 101. I’m not saying the previous coaches did a bad job because we were successful in prior years. But it was just on their pure athleticism. Now it’s skill.”
Austin said he knew these eight girls were special and were good, but under Feol and the new coaches, it’s a whole different dynamic.
“Robert has turned out to be an enormous asset to the team,” Austin said. “These girls week after week have beaten top teams. We knew they were good. We knew they could be good. We didn’t know they could excel as fast as they have, especially this year.”
Former coach Larry Goodwin agrees that Feol and the new coaching staff has turned the team into a legitimate contender to win the national championship.
“I like the whole dynamic he has brought,” Goodwin said. “They have a really good chance. We’ve been before and you always hoped you would do good. But they are good enough and are right there step-by-step beating these bigger clubs that have the best talent in their cities. And I love the confidence in themselves. They are learning new techniques, getting stronger, and are better.”
Coach Michael Scruggs, who plays professional volleyball and joined the team late last year, said the girls have been very coachable and eager to master the drills Feol has put in place.
“These girls are definitely determined,” Scruggs said. “They want to learn. They are actually taking the things we have shown them and applying it on the court and go to the next drill to learn more. It’s really cool seeing where they are at and where they came from.”
Scruggs said Feol has also made it a fun environment to learn.
“It teaches them a love for the game instead of just doing a drill and burning them out,” Scruggs said. “‘We try and do things that are well rounded for all of them and we bring out their positive attitude and their eagerness to learn and then we pump them up even more. The biggest reward for me as a coach has been to see the drive of these kids wanting to learn and seeing them grow.”
Assistant Coach Sean Hart said Feol has definitely improved the girls’ volleyball IQ.
“He has so much experience with this age group that whenever he needs to make a correction or call a time out in our drills, he puts it in a language that they understand and without demoralizing or completely crushing everybody’s dreams,” Hart said. “He keeps them in the game.”
Hart said it has been fun to see the “lightbulb moment” when the team masters a new skill.
“Pre-Robert, they had the talent but didn’t have the volleyball skills and IQ,” Hart said. “Post-Robert, they are developing that IQ. We are putting them through drills that fine tune that and they have the talent. You see it across eight people. And watching them go from being uncomfortable doing something to being hungry to do it again, it’s just nice seeing the progress and having a group that is willing to take your experience and skills and fine tune it.”
Hart said there is no doubt in his mind that this group of girls has a chance to be national champs.
“If we continue to put the time and effort into what we do and they keep coming with the drive they have, there is no reason why we shouldn’t end up on the podium,” Hart said.
A Rocky Balboa story
The Crushers are ranked second in the Delta Region and are undefeated in their last 13 matches with a record of 35-6 and wins in the 2022 Presidents Day Classic in St. Louis, 2022 AAU Super Regional Champs in Nashville, and the Magnolia Showdown in Southaven.
Those tournament wins have earned the team a spot in the National Qualifier in Orlando in June.
Feol said this is the best team he has ever coached.
“I tell them all the time what a joy it is to be their coach,” Feol said. “I am thankful for the parents, the players, and God for giving me this opportunity. Watching them grow and thrive under pressure and beat some of the best teams in the country - I would have done it for free.”
He believes the girls have the potential to go all the way and are a real Rocky Balboa story.
“The thing that makes Rocky a champion is that he is the underdog,” Feol said. “He starts to believe in himself. And that’s what has happened here. This is an amazing group of kids. If we win the national championship it will be the best volleyball story ever written.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.