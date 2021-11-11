Two Olive Branch veterans will offer inspiration for a couple of songs honoring their military service through a veterans advocacy group.
Freedom Sings USA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Chattanooga, Tennessee works to pair professional songwriters with veterans, active military and their families to help them tell their stories through song.
Olive Branch Veterans Olin Pickens and KT Robbins were selected to each help write a song inspired by their own military service.
Pickens, 99, fought with the 805th Tank Destroyers in the U.S. Army and General George
Patton in North Africa. Fighting at the Battle of Fiad Pass, Pickens was captured and spent over two years as a prisoner of war.
Robbins, 100, served in the U.S. Army, went through Normandy and across France and into Belgium where the Battle of the Bulge took place with a mobile bakery battalion. Robbins met and dated a French woman at the time he served the mobile bakery that fed soldiers.
When Forever Young Vets returned to Normandy for the 75th Anniversary, the group found and reunited Robbins with his long-lost love. The reunion was featured on Forever Young Vets website: https://foreveryoungvets.org/woh-love-story/.
Terry Moreland, former president of Freedom Sings USA, will meet with Pickens and Robbins via Zoom this Friday afternoon. Professional Songwriter Don Goodman will also join the Zoom call and use details of Pickens and Robbins life and military service to pen a patriotic and veteran themed song.
“We write everything down as we go,” Moreland said. “I’ll record it. Then Don writes the lyrics. The veteran comes up with the name of the song he wants. We publish the song, Freedom Sings USA will publish it.”
The veteran is asked to sign a release and if a big name singer like Blake Shelton or Reba McEntire records the song, then the veteran receives half of the song royalties.
“The more a veteran talks about the things occurring in their life, those with PTSD, the more their life can fall into place,” Moreland said. “We’ve seen this more than once.”
Goodman is known for writing the hit songs “Ol’ Red” performed by Blake Shelton and “Angels Among Us” performed by Alabama. Steve Dean collaborates with Goodman to put music to Goodman’s lyrics.
“Our goal is to establish Freedom Sings as a viable treatment option,” Moreland added. “The (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) supports us 100%. They send people to us. It’s a therapy for individuals for their stress, to improve the quality of their lives. We’ve seen so many from the VA improve after sitting down with us.”
Robbins and Pickens were connected to Freedom Sings through another pro-veterans organization..
Forever Young Veterans, based in Collierville, TN, was founded in 2006 by Diane and Greg Hight to grant wishes for senior veterans 65 years and older, which includes WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans.
“We grant individual wishes for them and also return them to the places where they fought,” said Diane. “We will be taking 15 WWII veterans to Pearl Harbor for the 80th Anniversary, which will be our 50th "Trip of Honor." Our motto is Honor, Healing, and Hope.”
Diane said her own father suffered from PTSD after returning from WWI and became an alcoholic.
“I watched him suffer for the remainder of his life. Our family suffered also,” Diane said. “Returning our elderly heroes back to the places where they fought, brings healing to their lives and changes everything for them and their families. I was never able to help my dad, but I can help bring healing to his comrades. Forever Young is always working to honor our veterans, and to help them heal from the wounds of war.”
Forever Young Veterans invited the organization Freedom Sings to write songs for the two WWII veterans.
“Music is very healing, and this is just another way to honor them,” Diane said. “Healing isn't a one-time encounter, but is a slow and gradual process. With each experience, we see changes in their lives. We look forward to sharing their songs written just for their military service very soon.”
Diane said the process of songwriting along with peer support, helps provide veterans and their families the tools necessary to cope with trauma or readjustment from military service.
“Our mission is to also promote public support, education and appreciation for the sacrifice the veterans and their families make serving our country through the hearing of their stories as told through song,” Diane said.
