On Dec. 10. Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams delivered letters via USPS to newly annex citizens. The greeting was to update citizens of ongoing and completed city projects since June 1 of this year. Statistics were provided in the letter highlighting emergency calls for police and fire departments, public works projects, engineering and infrastructure updates along with administration budget for personnel and equipment. We are committed to press forward and continue our efforts into 2022 and beyond," Adams wrote. "Stats and info can be found on the back of this letter."
Olive Branch updates newly annexed citizens on city stats
