Cannon fire, bagpipes, poppies, a helicopter and a chorus of gratitude to the American Soldier filled Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
The 10th annual tribute hosted by the Olive Branch Knights of Columbus welcomed veterans and their families along with the DeSoto County community to join in honoring members of the armed forces.
Veteran solider Kevin Palladino, of Olive Branch, served in the U.S. Army for thirteen years and served in Iraq 2008-2009. This year was Palladino's third time to attend the annual event along with his wife April.
"With a smaller town like Olive Branch having something where the whole community can come together like this, is really something special," said Palladino. "The week before, my wife and I came out here to place flags on the veterans' headstones."
April Palladino, a six-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, is excited for her third year to participate in the program. She assists event organizer David Szymanski with the roll call of soldiers' names and also bugled Taps at the program's closing.
"(Memorial Day) has always meant something to me," said April, "I have family in the military, grew up a military kid...I see each year David does a really good job of bringing in different groups and involving as many people as he can each year."
The Phoenix Pipe Band of Memphis provided ceremonial bagpipe music during the different processions. Each member of the band donned a specific kilt tartan pattern representing each branch of the U.S. armed forces.
Szymanski spoke on the origins of the 60 American flags placed around Blocker and Payne Cemeteries. Each one has a plaque with a soldiers name on it at the request of a family member.
Glenn Bryant spoke on the significance of the poppy flower to Memorial Day and how it was the only flower to grow in Flanders Fields in Belgium after World War I.
U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Michael Joseph Higgins, served as guest speaker for this year's event. He spoke on those who made it back home and those who didn't. He describes, during his time serving in the Middle East, "a sight I will never forget."
"Those that had come before me being ceremoniously placed individually on their final flight home. That night is one I will never forget," said Higgins. "It is one of the many reasons we are gathered here today. Imagine landing in a war zone and this being your first experience."
Seventeen-year-old Dominic Brooks, of Ashland, Mississippi, shared his thoughts on the event.
"Today has been really inspirational," Brooks said. "When you look back at all the wars and all that have passed away, you can see the sacrifice they've made. America wouldn't be the same if they hadn't make that sacrifice with their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.