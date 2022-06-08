While the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen have begun discussions about adding a new rental property ordinance, several properties within city limits have been deemed a public nuisance, including one abandoned home said to be causing a neighborhood-wide health risk.
The aldermen made a motion to have a list of eight properties reviewed and cleaned up by contract workers. While the city has planned to hire the cleaning crew, the owners of the properties will be required to cover the costs after the fact.
One of the properties, located at 7055 Grove Park Cove, was of particular concern during the Board of Aldermen’s meeting Tuesday night.
“The backyard is overgrown and the house is full of feces, human and animal. It’s just disgusting and it’s a health hazard to the neighborhood,” said Susan Scruggs, who lives near the property. “I’m getting slammed by mosquitoes and now I have cockroaches. I’ve never had cockroaches before.”
Scruggs said the house was abandoned in January when the owners were both taken to the hospital by ambulance. The property, which has a swimming pool and large backyard, has not been visited since.
Typically when unclean properties have action taken by the city, the work is completed within a week of the decision. The jobs for each of the eight properties, as long as they still are deemed in need of work, will be given to the lowest bidder among multiple contractors.
“We will assess those costs on the property owner and an additional penalty to be paid at a later date,” Jason Gamone, Olive Branch director of planning and development said. “If they don’t pay that, then that could eventually turn into a lean on the property.”
Before the properties are deemed in need of city action, a final inspection of them will take place this week. Those who own a property in question were recommended to speak with the Olive Branch Planning Commission before the inspection occurs.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams said an ordinance was created for all homes to abide by in January 2022. All violations in Olive Branch have been treated the same, but a new ordinance could soon apply exclusively to rentals.
“We’re looking at the issue right now with the city attorney and should know more by our second board meeting in June," Adams said.
