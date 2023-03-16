Mayor Ken Adams will present Olive Branch favorite son Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. with the key to the city during a fan ceremony to celebrate his Daytona 500 win on March 20 at City Hall.
Stenhouse, Jr. is a native of Olive Branch and won "The Great American Race" in double overtime on February 19 to notch his third career Cup Series win. It was the longest race in history with a record 212 laps and snapped a 199 race winless streak for Stenhouse, Jr.
The driver will meet with city officials and sign autographs around 12:45 p.m. in the City Museum. Mayor Adams will present the driver with the key to the city at 1:20 p.m. at City Hall. Fans will be able to meet Stenhouse Jr. at 1:45 p.m., but due to a tight schedule, he won't be able to spend as much time with fans as he would like.
"We are grateful that Ricky is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit his hometown and allow us to celebrate this incredible accomplishment with him," Adams said in a news release.
After his visit to City Hall, Stenhouse Jr. will be given a police escort and will make a quick visit to the Olive Branch Kroger from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. where he will spend time with Kroger staff and visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.