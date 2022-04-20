Olive Branch city officials took no action on the medical marijuana issue Tuesday night. By default, the city will opt-in for now.
Proponents of medical marijuana addressed city officials during the mayor and board of aldermen meeting. No one at the meeting spoke out against the issue.
Amy Smoot, of Olive Branch, has promoted the use of medical cannabis from her years working as a patient advocate.
“For the last three or four years, I have volunteered my time to help fight for the families who need this medication,” Smoot said. “We have patients who have fought for years to have access to this medicine, and it passed the senate and the house overwhelmingly. State legislators spent almost a year on this bill. The citizens of this community support medical cannabis and proved that with the November 2020 election on initiative 65. We won, by a landslide. 60,493 votes for a medical cannabis program in DeSoto county. But I am still here tonight begging our local leaders to actually represent the constituents and respect and follow their voice and vote.”
Smoot said she works with pediatric seizure patients around the county, some of whom live in cities that have opted-out.
“We did not come this far and fight this hard for our special needs parents to have to pack up their seizing children and drive out of the county for their medication,” Smoot said. “We did not vote for that, ladies and gentleman. One of my patients has over 100 seizures a day- she’s two. Can you imagine packing her up and driving to a dispensary in another town or county?”
Smoot said having access to medical cannabis in Olive Branch would help local parents of special needs children.
“One of my 3-year-olds has been life flighted at least 20 times,” Smoot said. “One of my 4-year-old patients was recently made a do not resuscitate, which means they won’t do harsh interventions to save their child once they start dying. Pharmaceuticals do not help these children. We have one of the top pediatric neurology departments in the United States. They can’t figure out how to help these kids. They have tried everything. This is the last stop to ease some of their pain and suffering. Can you please take some time to find some empathy for these children and their families? It’s past time to do the right thing, ladies and gentlemen.”
Smoot added that 60,943 residents in DeSoto county voted to have access to a safe medical cannabis program- which should have began in August 2021.
“Here we are in April 2022, and we are still begging local leaders to make the right choice,” Smoot said. “Thank you for the opportunity to speak to you all tonight and I’ll be more than happy to answer any questions I can.”
Ronnie Pollard, of Olive Branch, spoke about his daughter, Nikki, her medical issues and the relief she received through medical cannabis.
“Back in 2018 I had my world rocked because my daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. It still affects me today,” Pollard said. “However, my daughter is now three years cancer free now. Most of you guys know me, I’m former law enforcement. I was a lieutenant at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. I was a reserve officer and full-time before all that. I’ve been on the other side of this and I’ll tell every one of you, I was dead set against it. I was dead set against any type of marijuana.”
Pollard and his wife obtained high dose THC oil in Houston, Texas to help Nikkie after her first treatment at M.D. Anderson.
“We ordered it, it came it, it wasn’t cheap,” Pollard explained. “We started giving her twenty drops a day under her tongue in the morning, at noon and in the evening. Within one week…the doctors (tested) her blood, and her doctors said her blasts (blood indicators) had dropped to four from eight. We told her what we did.”
Pollard said the doctor met his family outside the clinic when they were leaving a check-up and expressed her approval of their decision.
“That spoke volumes to me,” Pollard said. “For a research doctor at M.D. Anderson to stand up and say that, say it off the record.”
Mayor Ken Adams said city officials will respect the wishes of the voters if they want to approve medical cannabis use.
“We stayed in, obviously if you don’t opt-out, you opt-in,” Adams said. “We had public comments and I’ll say probably ten to twelve people, all proponents, all for medical cannabis, showed up and about half of that many spoke. There were pleas from people that had children who were cancer patients. All the pleas were for Olive Branch to remain in and not opt-out. So, there was no motion to opt-out. Therefore Olive Branch will be in.”
Adams said an opinion released from the Mississippi Attorney General office last week said local governments can dictate how to zone in their respective cities.
“Specifically the place, time and area medical cannabis can be dispensed,” said Adams. “The requirements from the state law are 1,000 feet from churches, daycares and schools. Also 1,500 feet from other dispensaries. That’s just the minimum the legislature set. We can’t reduce that but, we can increase it as a city if we want to. That could be part of our comprehensive zoning plan.”
Adams said unless the city calls a special-called meeting, then the city has opted-in.
“I think the board was concerned, just as much as I was, not to change the wishes of 70% of the people across the state that believe cannabis has a useful purpose,” Adams added. “We just didn’t feel like it was our role to change what they voted for.”
Adams said the board made the right decision.
“(Medical cannabis) has been codified to be legal through the state legislature,” Adams explained. “It would be prescribed only by a physician. There are 22 categories it can be prescribed for. Could it be abused? Sure, anything can be. If the guidelines are followed I think it’s got a useful purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.