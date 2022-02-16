The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to name Olive Branch Airport’s airfield after the airport’s former manager, David Taylor.
Taylor served from 1984 until he retired in 2014. He passed away in 2020. Taylor’s son, Joel Taylor, attended the meeting to accept the honor for his father. Joel is a pilot and has his aircraft stationed at Olive Branch Airport.
“Mr. Taylor served the airport when it was a private airport for 30 years and did some great things,” Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams said. “…May his legacy continue to inspire future pilots and aviation enthusiasts for generations to come.”
Taylor was named as the 2001 General Aviation Airport Manager of the Year by the Federal Aviation Administration; he oversaw the construction of Olive Branch Airport’s air traffic control tower in 2003, which was the first built at a privately owned airport in Mississippi; he played a key role in changing state law to allow privately owned airports to receive state and federal funding; and trained countless Mid-South pilots.
Additionally, the runway was extended to 6,000 feet and multiple other upgrades were made to the facility during Taylor’s 30 years as the manager.
The airport and the fixed base operator will keep their names of Olive Branch Airport and Olive Branch Aviation respectively, Adams explained. The airfield, which previously did not have a name, will now be known as the Taylor Airfield.
“The Olive Branch Airport continues to serve the aviation community with excellence because of the many years of David Taylor’s dedication, leadership, and passion,” Adams said.
The Olive Branch Airport is the second busiest in Mississippi and the only public airport in DeSoto County. The airport recorded a total of 5,900 takeoffs and landings, or about 190 events each day in January 2022.
The city hopes to soon expand the airport and recently requested $9.8 million of federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed in November 2021, known as the federal infrastructure bill, to do so.
Current airport manager Gil Bobo said they’re planning to upgrade the runway lighting and signage at the airport as well.
“It’s little things like that that make it a better airfield,” Bobo said. “That’s just the maintenance end of things, and it makes everything run smoother.”
The city of Olive Branch took ownership of the airport in 2018. It was previously owned by Belz Enterprises and operated as a private airport for 45 years.
