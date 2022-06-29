Olive Branch residents will have a chance to vote on four new specialty license plate designs and decide which one best represents the city and its brand.
Each of the four designs have included the phrase, “Live. Work. Worship. Play.” A white, gray, gradient yellow and a blue option are among the choices.
“We started out with eight designs and staff narrowed it down to four,” Olive Branch mayor Ken Adams said. “I know I’m biased, but I think we (Olive Branch) have one of the best logos in the state. It includes a dove which stands for peace.”
Adams also said that the blue design, featuring the Olive Branch logo on the left, has been the most popular so far. But he said it is important for the citizens to decide which design is used as the license plate will represent the people of the city.
“We love our brand as a city and it’s a chance to show off our logo,” Adams said. “We know the power of marketing and I’m looking forward to that coming into play. But we’re letting the citizens vote and make the choice.”
Adams said that 300 citizens must commit to purchasing the special plates for them to be approved.
The new plates will cost $33, in addition to regular registration and renewal fees.
Citizens have about three weeks left to vote on their favorite designs, which can be done in-person or online through the City of Olive Branch website.
