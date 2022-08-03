Olive Branch will soon be protected by a “virtual wall” of license plate reading cameras designed to keep the criminal element out and the general public safe.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to approve a 5-year nearly $300,000 contract for 24 cameras that will be installed at the major entranceways into the city which will read every car tag that passes in and out of the city.
Mayor Ken Adams said the idea of the cameras isn’t to create a “Big Brother is watching you” state, but to keep the public safe.
“We owe it to our citizens to protect them to the best of our ability,” Adams said. “I get tired of turning on the 6 o’clock news and seeing innocent people shot or victimized by crime and stories of all the crime in other cities north of here. So this is about keeping our citizens safe.”
Adams said there are 24 entrances into the city from all directions and that the cameras will be installed on poles at each of them. The cameras will be provided by a company called Utility, which is the same company Olive Branch Police Department uses for its body cameras.
“This is just a service,” Adams said. “We are not buying the cameras. The company owns them, installs them, and maintains them. They’re solar powered. We are going to have to install 24 poles and then have the cameras mounted on the poles.”
Adams, a former Justice Court Judge, said he doesn’t see the cameras as an invasion of privacy or want residents to think the cameras will be used to enforce speeding.
“You don’t have an expectation of privacy when you put a license plate on your car,” Adams said. “As a matter of fact, it is state property. And these cameras don’t issue tickets. They don’t photograph the driver or the inside of the care. They don’t even photograph the car. They just photograph the license plate.”
Adams said many subdivisions install cameras to keep track of who comes in and out of their neighborhoods. He once visited Moncaco and said Monte Carlo has similar cameras which deter crime in that city.
“So to me, the city is just as valuable,” Adams said. “Residents don’t have anything to be worried about. In today’s climate, it is a necessary evil. I think people of all walks of life want to be protected. Things have changed and they want to be in a safe city.”
Olive Branch Police Department has been using a license plate reader camera in its police cars since 2010. The camera is aimed at a tag number in real time and alerts officers if the vehicle is wanted in connection with any illegal activity. The city purchased the camera for $24,000 using a justice grant.
Adams said public safety was the number one concern he heard when he was out on the campaign trail. Public safety for police, fire and EMS makes up over half (50.47) of the city’s general fund budget and will be at nearly 51 percent in next year’s budget which starts in October.
The cameras will be a useful tool and will alert police if a warrant is associated with a license plate, BOLOs, whether a vehicle is stolen or has expired tags, and also notify them about Amber Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for missing elderly people.
“It may stop crime because if the criminal element find out we have them, they will go elsewhere or at least think twice about committing a crime here,” Adams said. “But also, if a crime does occur here, it can help us solve that crime very quickly.”
Adams said he expects the cameras to be installed by the end of September.
(1) comment
That should be able to catch all those illegal drive out tags that lead to nothing.
