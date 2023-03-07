Olive Branch will salute NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a day in his honor to celebrate the hometown hero’s recent win at the prestigious Daytona 500.
Stenhouse, who was raised in Olive Branch, won “The Great American Race” in February in double overtime under caution against Joey Logano. It was the longest Daytona 500 race in history with a record 212 laps.
The victory was Stenhouse’s third career win in the Sprint Cup Series and snapped a 199 race winless streak. His only other victories came in 2017 at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.
Mayor Ken Adams will present Stenhouse with the key to the city at 1:20 p.m. on March 20 at City Hall. Due to his tight schedule, Stenhouse won’t be able to visit with fans for as long as he would like. He will make a quick visit to the Olive Branch Kroger from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. where he will spend time with Kroger staff and visitors. Stenhouse drives the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing which is sponsored by Kroger.
“We are grateful that Ricky is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit his hometown and allow us to celebrate this incredible accomplishment with him,” Adams said.
Stenhouse began racing at age 6 and won back-to-back championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2011 and 2012. The 35 year-old was the 2013 Sunoco Rookie of the Year and is the first Mississippian to race a full NASCAR schedule since Lake Speed in 1997. Stenhouse has 3 career wins and 46 Top 10s.
Adams said he has been a fan of Stenhouse since his early racing days and was at Talladega when he won his first Cup Series race.
“Having seen him develop into a top tiered driver over the past few years has been a pleasure, especially with him being from Olive Branch,” Adams added. “I look forward to seeing Ricky continue to excel and succeed. He is a great representative of our city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.