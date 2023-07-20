Olive Branch residents who place an excessive amount of tree limbs, yard waste, or rubbish on the side of the road will soon be charged by the city to haul it off if it is more than one load.
The Board of Alderman voted to adopt a new policy where the first load will be free, but any load after that residents will have to pay $100 for a second load and the rates will go up incrementally by $200 for each additional load.
“There is no cost for the first load,” said Mayor Ken Adams. “But the second load is $100. The third load is $200. And it goes up by $200 increments if the city has to do it. So $400, $600, $800.”
Adams said the city has seen an increase in the amount of rubbish being left on the side of the road where people are expecting the city to haul it off.
“What’s happened is, people have quit just cutting down a few limbs,” Adams said. “They’re cutting down huge oak trees. They’re going and getting bobcats at Lowe’s or Home Depot and they are doing commercial grade work. Sometimes they pile up debris that is half the size of a house.”
Olive Branch is not the only city to change its policy regarding excessively large amounts of debris. Southaven recently said they will no longer haul off large piles set on the curbside and instead is requiring residents to pay a commercial hauler to dispose of the waste.
Adams said the excessive loads impact the ability of the city to get to other households with rubbish waiting to be hauled off.
“It’s an issue where if we spend time picking up five or six loads at one house, then we end up not getting to the other homes,” Adams said.
Adams is advising residents that if the tree trunks are too big and the pile is too high, then it is a job for a commercial hauler and not the city.
“One home we had as many as 11 loads,” Adams said. “If you used a commercial person to haul it off, their prices are anywhere from $169 to $249 to haul off one load. So the city just can’t be in the commercial haul off business.”
Adams said some tree companies take advantage of the city as well by giving customers a lower price if they let them put the limbs on the street.
“We have sent letters to tree trimmers,” Adams said. “They know that if they cut them commercially they are supposed to haul it off. But many times they will tell John Citizen hey, I will do it for $500 less if you let me put it on the street and see if the city will pick it up.”
Adams added that excessively large loads also can damage the equipment and pose a safety hazard as well.
“It’s a safety issue for our people when they have loads the size of a Volkswagen,” Adams said.
