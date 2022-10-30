Olive Branch will be building a new digital welcome sign at Goodman Road and Malone Road and will add a third one next year at Hacks Cross Road and Stateline Road.
Mayor Ken Adams said the city has received a lot of positive feedback about the digital welcome sign that they erected near Old Towne in July, and eventually hope to add three or four more signs.
“It looks really nice,” Adams said. “We can update the message and put things that are going on in the city instead of just having the city’s name. By the end of the year we should have a second one built on Goodman as you leave Southaven by Malone.”
Adams credited the idea for building the digital signs to communications director Jay Nichols. The city had a letter board sign at the corner of Hwy. 305 and Pigeon Roost Road near Trustmark Bank in Old Town, but over time the letters yellowed and were dingy and had to be changed out every time the city had a new event.
Nichols suggested the city replace that sign with an LED one like you see in front of some churches and businesses which would not only look nicer, but allow the city change out its message more easily. The city plans to advertise tours for the Wesson House, its outdoor movie series, the Farmers Market in Old Towne, and events like the Mardi Gras parade, Board of Aldermen meetings, and even messages like reminding residents to assess their property, when taxes are due, and road closures.
“The flexibility of those things is incredible with the messaging you can put up there,” Nichols said. “You’re able to advertise all of your events, not in just text, but visually with nice pictures and graphics. And Heaven forbid you ever have an Amber Alert or something like that, we can even throw that up here to help locate someone who went missing.”
Nichols said Adams was quick to embrace the idea of having digital welcome signs and gave him the go-ahead to find other locations for similar signs near key entranceways.
“I got some drawings done on how we anticipate the one at Goodman Road and Malone to look like,” Nichols said. “We actually have it in our possession right now.”
The sign will have a landscaped brick base with an arc and city seal dove and olive branch on top of the sign.
Nichols said the city also plans to swap out the sign at the city park on Goodman Road with a digital one as well, which will be more effective for advertising sporting events at the park.
“That one is going to be double sided and will be about five feet tall and ten feet wide,” Nichols said. “It will replace the letter board out there right now. One of the things we struggle with right now out there is if the ground is too wet, we can’t get a bucket truck out there to change the sign out. And you’re limited to how many letters you can put up there. When we put up the digital sign, it will rotate and you can advertise more than one game or event there.”
Nichols said they hope to have the one on Goodman and Malone up by the end of December and the one on Stateline and Hacks Cross Road up by mid year in 2023.
Adams said he isn’t knocking the nice brick welcome signs that you see in some cities, but feels that digital message boards can be just as attractive and are a useful tool to communicate with the public.
“To me, it’s more feasible than spending money on a large brick sign that once you see it and look at it, that’s it,” Adams said. “When you have an LED sign, that way we get to update it and the citizens are looking at what’s going on instead of it just being a pretty sign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.