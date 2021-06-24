Ragan Adams, a student of Mississippi State University and an Olive Branch native, was recently chosen for the UMMC School of Medicine PROMISE Program and attended their first enrichment conference in mid-June. Adams is the daughter of Robert and Kenyatta Adams of Olive Branch, MS.
Created in 2020, the Promoting Recruitment Opportunities in Medicine with Individual Study Experiences (PROMISE) Program is an early assurance program for students underrepresented in medicine (URM).
The program is sponsored and managed by the School of Medicine (SOM) at The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).
The goals of the program are to introduce students to career opportunities in medicine; engage students in enrichment programs that help strengthen their individual academic foundation; expose students to faculty who are active in medicine; encourage the student to pursue a career as a physician; and guide students through the processes and preparation required to apply to and attend medical school. This includes a focus on preparation for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).
Students who complete the PROMISE Program and meet the metrics established by the Admissions Executive Committee of the SOM will be eligible for a position in the SOM of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Eligibility is also dependent upon completion of all undergraduate degree requirements and the PROMISE Program requirements.
For more information, contact the PROMISE Program Director Dan Coleman at 601-815-9022 or jdcoleman@umc.edu.
