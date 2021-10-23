Olive Branch snapped a six game losing streak Friday and picked up their first conference win defeating Center Hill at home 20-13.
Head Coach Jason Russell said he was happy for the kids to come away with the ‘W’ because he knew the team was better than their record showed.
“They played really hard” Russell said. “Any time you beat that team it’s always a grind with the style of offense that they play. They fought really hard and I’m excited for them.”
Olive Branch was coming off a 32-0 loss to Southaven last week to keep them winless in 6A play. Russell said despite the six game skid, the team remained upbeat and confident coming into the game against the Mustangs.
“We talk to the kids all the time,” Russell said. “They know they are better than the record shows. We have some good athletes and some good kids. It really wasn’t any one thing in particular. For a while it was performance. Then it was lack of execution on offense. Then defensively we were having a hard time setting the edge constantly. So I am excited for them tonight.”
Olive Branch received the ball to start the first quarter. Starting on their own 20 yard line, quarterback Braydon Wright and running back Tralyn Oliver combined to move the Conquistadors to the Mustangs one-yard line. Wright though, was hauled down for a loss on 3rd-and-12 on the 16-yard line. Kicker Austin Taylor booted a 31-yard field goal to put Olive Branch up 3-0 with 6:34 to play in the first.
Center Hill managed to get within scoring range on its first possession of the night, but fumbled on the Olive Branch 15-yard line, which was recovered by the Conquistadors. Olive Branch got several carries by Oliver for big yardage to get to the Mustangs 38-yard line, but were unable to capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt.
Center Hill started on their own 37-yard line and used a hook and ladder play to running back Keon Mc Christian, who ran the ball to the Conquistadors 20-yard line. With 1st-and-goal on the 2-yard line, quarterback Harrison Brown ran it in for the touchdown to put Center Hill up 7-3 with 5:40 to play in the second.
The Mustangs widened the lead on their next possession following an Olive Branch punt. Starting on their own 45-yard line, Mc Christian got the Mustangs down to the Conquistadors 25-yard line. Running back Cedric Nelson was stopped at the 24-yard line to make it 4th- and-9 to set up a field goal attempt. Burton nailed a 40-yard field goal to make it 10-3 in favor of the Mustangs with 1:42 to play in the second.
Olive Branch started on its own 24-yard line and got the ball to the 38-yard line, but coughed it up on a fumble, which was recovered by Center Hill. The Mustangs gave the ball right back though on the next play on a fumble, which was recovered by Jerry Wall to give the Conquistadors a 1st-and-10 on the Mustangs 31-yard line.
Wright connected on a 31-yard pass to Darren Wilson to tie it at 10-10 heading in to halftime.
Russell said he told the team in the locker room to get back out and play the whole game.
“We have been in so many games this year and they have not played well in the second half,” Russell said. “I said to finish the game, be excited that we are doing good, and that it would all be for nothing if we don’t finish it in the second half.”
Center Hill received to start the second half. The Mustangs fumbled the ball on 2nd-and-11 on their own 25 yard line, which was recovered by Manny Lee to give the Conquistadors a 1st-and-10 on the Mustangs 28-yard line. Oliver picked up 16-yards to make it 1st-and-10 from the 12-yard line, then pushed the ball down to the 2-yard line. A penalty moved it back to 3rd and 7 and then Wright’s pass fell incomplete to make it 4th-and-7.
Olive Branch opted to try for the field goal and Taylor booted it 14 yards through the upright to put the Conquistadors back on top 13-10 with 8:23 to play in the third quarter.
The Mustangs threatened on their next possession, driving down field to the Conquistadors 13-yard line, but turned the ball over on down on 4th-and-7 with 2:53 left to play in the third.
Olive Branch widened the lead on their next possession, driving 78 yards on 9 plays with Oliver scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Conquistadors up 20-10 with 8:41 to play in the fourth.
Center Hill would answer back with another field goal. Facing a 3rd- and-20 on their own 42-yard line, the Mustangs used another hook and ladder play, this time to JD Washington, to get a 1st down at the Conquistadors 36-yard line.
“We knew that was coming on the second one and they got a good block,” Russell said.
Mc Christian then ran the ball to the 7- yard line for another first down. Brown was sacked at the 17-yard line on the next play, but Washington got five yards back to make it 3rd-and-11. Mc Christian was then stopped short on 4th-and-4.
Center Hill opted to kick a field goal and Burton sent the ball 11 yards to make it 20-13 with 3:48 left to play.
Center Hill’s onside kick was recovered by Olive Branch at the 49-yard line. Oliver got the Conquistadors into scoring position down to the 10-yard line, but Olive Branch was pushed back to the 16-yard line on third down as time expired.
Russell said running back Trayln Oliver had a great night running the ball, gaining long yardage and making big plays on offense. Oliver had 31 carries for 257 yards and a touchdown, and 8 receptions for 40 yards.
“He wanted the ball all night,” Russell said. “I wanted to sub in one of our running backs and he was waving me off. He didn’t want to come out. He played really well and I am really proud of him.”
Russell also singled out Freshman kicker Austin Taylor who had two field goals on the night.
“When you have a freshman out there kicking field goals, you’re got to be happy,” Russell said. “He did a great job. Field goals were important tonight. He got us six points.”
Russell said he was also please with his defense which came up with key stops against the Mustangs and saved them from scoring at least two touchdowns. Wall had 12 tackles on the night
“I thought our kids fought really hard tonight,” Russell said. “They were fired up. Our defensive staff did a great job getting the kids ready. They responded and played their tails off.”
Olive Branch (3-6, 1-4 6A) travels to Lewisburg next week. The loss drops Center Hill to 2-7 and 1-4 in 6A play. The Mustangs will take on Hernando next week at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.