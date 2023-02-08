Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East.
Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
“I have spoken to Superintendent Uselton and they are trying to work on a solution,” Adams said. “I just want to get a solution on the table before we consider approving a portable building.”
Adams said the board signed a resolution which he read to the school board in person back on September 6, 2022 pointing out that the average age of the schools in Olive Branch is 31 1/2 years old, and asked them to address the antiquated schools in Olive Branch.
Of the city’s 10 schools, Olive Branch Middle School was built in 1948 and the Intermediate School was built in 1958. Career Tech East was built between 1976-1978.
Adams said while the school district has maintained and upgraded the facilities over the years, that’s too old. The school district recently spent $85 million for the building and athletic facilities for Hernando High School and $21 million on Lewisburg South and later added a game field which put the cost over $25 million.
Adding classroom trailers at Career Tech East is not a plan that satisfactorily addressed the issue, Adams said.
“Career Tech West in Horn Lake is like a junior college,” Adams said. “It’s awesome. Career Tech East is basically a refurbished warehouse. Now they are wanting to put portable classrooms which are basically trailers. We were in trailers 50 years ago. We can do better than that. So I am going to tell them to deny that.”
Adams said Olive Branch sends about $35 million a year in taxes to the school district, more than any other city in DeSoto County, and that its time the school district comes up with a plan to address the city’s aging schools.
“I told them that we have got to stop being left behind,” Adams said. “At least have a plan. I could accept trailers for maybe 12 months as long as they worked in a plan to upgrade our schools instead of using things like portable classrooms. We are in 2023 and that is not acceptable.”
The Board of Zoning Adjustments meets this Thursday.
Adams said he has asked the board to table the request until he hears back from the school about what was discussed in the resolution the city sent them.
“We need some consideration,” Adams said. “In 2002, the school board came to the citizens and asked us all to approve a huge bond referendum - and we did by 74 percent. It was for $115 million and at that time, part of the sales pitch was no more portable classrooms. And here we are in 2023 asking to do two.”
