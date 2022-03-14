Jeff Cupp and Chris Milliorn think Olive Branch needs more bull riding, rodeo clowns and bullfighters running around the soccer fields at Highway 305 and Church Road.
That’s why they’re putting on the Bucking in the Branch rodeo on May 21.
The planned event will be the first outdoor bull riding rodeo for Olive Branch.
Milliorn is an Olive Branch native and Cupp has lived in OB for ten years. Chris operates a construction and excavation company while Jeff manages a service partner branch in Horn Lake and is a rodeo clown
“We both grew up riding,” Milliorn said. “Jeff has been able to stay with it longer by being a rodeo clown.”
Cupp said he started out in the rodeo circuit fighting bulls and did so for almost 20 years.
“When I kind of started slowing down or rather they started catching me, I knew it was time to do something different,” Cupp said. “I wanted to keep on doing rodeo, I’ve done it all my life. I started trying to get into the entertainment side of it.”
After traveling with a friend to visit other rodeos and survey how they operate, he was counseled on how to create a character of his own.
“I created the character Jethro and everything just started clicking for me,” Cupp explained. “Then in 2010 I won a (rodeo clown) championship in Oklahoma City. For a rodeo clown, when we put on that makeup and walk into the area, it's our job to make people forget their problem for about two hours. I’ve been doing that now for 30 years.”
The idea to organize and put on an Olive Branch Rodeo stemmed from one simple thought.
"It’s never been done before,” Cupp said. “It’s never been done in a city park in Olive Branch. We’re all about bringing stuff that’s new to the area that hadn’t been done before. We’ve been talking about it for three years about getting together and trying to do this. We finally just said, ‘Let’s do it!’”
The pair is planning to have mini-bull riders, ages 8 to 11, bulls from Oklahoma, along with professional bull riders, and a concert in the arena. Cupp said there will be rodeo clowns to assist two bull fighters during the event.
“There’ll be a $20 admission for adults, $15 for kids and ages three and under are free,” Milliorn said. “Rodeo and bull riding is all about friends and family.”
Cupp said travel costs may limit some people this year.
“This year, with all these gas prices, people might not be able to go on vacation,” Cupp said. “They’ll choose events like this to substitute for what they normally do this summer.”
The pair said planning is going well for sponsorships, community feedback and support.
“Everybody is just excited,” said Milliorn. “We’ve had people as far as east Tennessee reaching out and asking about tickets. They’re looking forward to it.”
Food trucks are also planned. The main area for event set up is west of the soccer fields in the city’s multi-purpose area. The rodeo is planned to be an annual event.
“The city, Mayor (Ken) Adams, the parks and recreation department have been so helpful,” Milliorn said. “There were a lot of logistics in going through the right steps. They have been so supportive in the time frame because we got a late start on this.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased starting April 1 from Frontier Western Store in Olive Branch.
