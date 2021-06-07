An Olive Branch woman was arrested on kidnapping charges in Panama City June 4.
Jordan Akers reportedly took the child out of the state after custody disagreements in April. Police stopped Akers for a routine traffic stop and learned that she was suspected for kidnapping in Mississippi.
The child that Akers took out of the state after a court ordered custody ruling, was in the vehicle with Akers. Police identified the child as the abducted child from Olive Branch.
Akers is currently at the Bay County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Mississippi. The child is being cared for by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and she is waiting for a custodial guardian to pick her up, as reported by WJHG/WECP out of Florida.
The Olive Branch Police Department was unavailable for comment, but sources say that Olive Branch Police Chief has confirmed there was a warrant out for Akers’ arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.