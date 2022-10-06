After a two year layoff due to Covid-19, Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce has rebooted its Young Business Leaders group.
Chamber CEO/Executive director Vickie Dupree said she is excited to have the group become active once again in chamber affairs. YBL is a great way for young business leaders to get involved in the community.
"I want to get more YBL involved in the community and be active with others," Dupree said.
Dupree said the chamber wants to reintroduce people to the YBL organization and re-establish some memberships. YBL was very active. but like many organizations the pandemic made it hard to meet in person and hold events.
One of the goals of the chamber through YBL is to empower young leaders to grow their involvement and influence in the community. They are looking for professionals ages 21-41, but even the young at heart are welcome.
In the past YBL has held holiday food drives, hosted after hour events, "lunch and learn" meetings where members visited different businesses, and participated in leadership development seminars. Volunteers have also taught Junior Achievement classes on topics such as career success and entrepreneurship at Olive Branch High School.
The chamber recently held a social kick off event for YBL at Mississippi Ale House which attracted about 25 professionals who were interested in joining.
Dupree said she was pleased with the turn out and saw some new faces, and that YBL is a great opportunity to network and make new contacts.
"I want to see what the future holds as a group and for the community," Dupree said.
