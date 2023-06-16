Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams likes to say that when people move, they are either running from something or to something.
With good schools, affordable housing, resources for seniors, and access to health care, Olive Branch was ranked #36 by Fortune Well on its list of “Best Places to Raise a Family.”
The magazine looked at 1,900 cities that had populations of 20,000 or more and examined factors such as education, healthcare, resources for seniors, hosing affordability, and general wellness and livability.
Adams said he is glad to see the city being recognized nationally as a great place to live. The city will continue to work on its mission of being a great place to live, work, worship, and play.
“We are delighted,” Adams said. “And we are going to strive to keep moving up in the rankings.”
The survey paid close attention to education and resources for older adults. Over 90 percent of parents with school age children who said they are looking to move within the next two years said good schools was a major factor in their decision of where they will relocate. And with many Americans caring for their aging parents or about to reach age 65 or older, access to healthcare and senior resources can also make a difference. The number of Americans 65 and older will more than double over the next 40 years.
“With their needs in mind, Fortune paid particular attention to the factors that meet the unique challenges of this cohort - such as the quality of local schools, graduation rates, nearby college affordability, the number of qualified nursing homes, assisted living communities, home health care agencies, risk of social isolation among older residents, and access to solid health care providers,” acceding to the survey’s authors.
Fortune noted that the schools in Olive Branch are one of the city’s biggest draws. “DeSoto County Schools consistently achieves high academic standards with small class sizes and wide range of extracurricular activities.” The city has a 89.55 percent high school graduation rate. Center Hill School and Mississippi School for Science and Math both won Blue Ribbons for college success.
The survey also singled out the city’s parks and wide range of recreational activities for residents.
“Education aside, the citizens of Olive Branch have a variety of activities available in the area parks such as recreational softball, soccer, and other team sports that make a great way to get to know your neighbors,” the magazine commented.
And with feelings of isolation and loneliness at epidemic proportions as a result of COVID, the survey also noted that cities with active senior populations can also make a difference for health and happiness when deciding to relocate.
Olive Branch has eight hospitals within 25 miles and 50 qualified nursing homes within a 20 mile radius. The city earned a Shareware Community Well-being Index Score of 51 our of 100.
Adams said the city’s parks and recreation programs are consistently full of residents utilizing the amenities.
“You can’t go there on a day or night when it’s not very crowded,” Adams said. “People use our parks, which is great. They know each other on a first name basis. They love our parks, the kids playing as well as the parents.”
Adams added that the city also has a very active senior center as well.
“Our senior center has dozens of activities and events every day of the week, from aerobics to line dancing to painting, you name it,” Adams said. “It is very robust and we are very fortunate to have it.”
Adams said one of the tell tale signs that Olive Branch is a desirable place to live is the number of phone calls he gets from people asking about housing and the availability of buildable land.
He said they have even had inquires from potential residents who will be working at Blue Oval City, the new Ford electric vehicle and battery factory which is under construction in Brownsville, Tennessee, who are considering moving to Olive Branch.
“They have been reaching out for some time now,” Adams said. “You can get on I-269 and they can be in Brownsville in 45 minutes. So I think when people are considering moving to Olive Branch, they are running to amenities that they want and are good for them and their family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.