Olive Branch continues to lead DeSoto County for the second year in a row in global assessed property value.
According to the City, preliminary numbers indicate Olive Branch’s assessed value for 2023 is $869.5 million, which is a 9.25 percent increase from 2022. The figures come from DeSoto County Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch who calculated the numbers. The value is determined based on the value estimates of property, automobiles, utilities, and mobile homes.
Overall, DeSoto County saw a total assessed value in all cities of $2.53 billion in 2023, which represents a 9.05 percent increase from 2022 and ranks the county among the top three in Mississippi. Last year, the total valuation for DeSoto County was $2.47 billion.
Olive Branch accounts for over 34 percent of the total assessed value in DeSoto County.
“We’re kicking’ it over here,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “Our growth increase percentage-wise was about twice that of our sister cities, the largest being Southaven.”
Adams said he is pleased by the numbers in the preliminary report, but not surprised that Olive Branch is leading the way.
“I think it will continue as long as the economy stays healthy,” Adams said. “We are so large. We have almost 60 square miles and a lot of that is still undeveloped.”
Adams said he attributes the growth to two factors.
“Olive Branch has amenities that people want and they are moving here and moving their businesses,” Adams said. “That’s part of it. And the other part is that we have a good mixture of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. That’s the catalyst for it.”
Adams said he sees commercial development continuing to expand along Goodman Road and pushing east toward Center Hill, while residential areas in northeast and southwest Olive Branch will experience more residential growth because of the availability of open space.
“I love to see it,” Adams said. “I say to over and over that cities are like social clubs, churches, and fraternal organizations. You either grow or you die on the vine. I’ve seen cities that are not doing so well and it is not a good thing or place to be. The opportunities and even challenges that growth brings are certainly much better than going backwards.”
