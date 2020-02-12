A DeSoto County high school principal was placed on administrative leave Wednesday by the DeSoto County School District.
District officials would only confirm that Jacob Stripling, principal at Olive Branch High School, had been placed on leave pending an investigation into his arrest this past weekend in Tunica County.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Department, Stripling was stopped Saturday evening about 6:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61 near Bowdre Road in Robinsonville.
Deputies reported the vehicle Stripling was driving failed to yield to law enforcement and deputies proceeded to make a traffic stop.
During the stop, deputies observed Stripling and believed him to be under the influence of an intoxicating beverage. He was given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test at the scene.
Stripling was taken to the Tunica County Jail, but on arrival, the news release stated that he refused to submit a breath sample on a breathalyzer.
Charges against Stripling are failing to move over for law enforcement and DUI first offense/refusal.
Stripling is awaiting an initial court appearance and was released on bond, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.