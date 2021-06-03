A $65,000 donation to the Olive Branch Police Department will soon fund the purchase of body cameras for the 118-man police force.
Homer Skleton Ford dealership in Olive Branch honored the patriarch of their dealership’s namesake on what would have been his 90th birthday, Thursday, May 27.
The Olive Branch Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the donation officially during Tuesday nights’ meeting through the consent agenda. Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage was present at the meeting.
“The cameras run about $1,000 each, we got a donation of $65,000 from Brian and Michelle Chapman. Michelle is Homer Skelton’s daughter,” Gammage said Tuesday. “His wife was there, the whole family was there last week to present the donation.”
The OBPD currently does not have body cameras. The donation will afford the officers to be outfitted with the surveillance equipment.
“We have in-car video cameras,” Gammage continued. “We’ve had those for several years. Body cams help us for evidence collection and transparency between the police department and citizens. We can use it as an investigative tool if there are any complaints against officers.”
Gammage said training for camera use is minimum and the department will work on a policy for camera use.
“We are nationally accredited through CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.),” said Gammage. “So, we’re in the process of working on our policies now.”
With the recent expansion and new citizens annexed into Olive Branch, Gammage said the body cameras are filling a need as more officers are added to the force.
“With the addition of 18.8 (square) miles in the annexation, we actually took that over last week, we’re looking at having 118 officers,” said Gammage. “These are full time, we do not do part time.”
Gammage added the Skelton family wanted to honor Homer's memory with the donation. The check presentation was made on May 27 at the dealership in Olive Branch with Gammage, Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips and Olive Branch police officers in attendance.
“We do thank Brian and Michelle, the whole family, for this generosity,” Gammage added.
The Skelton family did not return a request for comment as of press time.
The dealership posted on social media the day of the presentation.
“To celebrate Mr. Homer Skelton’s 90th birthday, it was our privilege to welcome our Olive Branch Police Department, Chief Don Gammage, and Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips to our dealership today. They joined us to accept the pledge of body cameras for each law enforcement officer. As a well-known supporter of local law enforcement, this donation was made in honor of Mr. Homer. Happy birthday, sir!” according to the post.
Gammage said the cameras would be purchased all at the same time in addition to a computer server to hold all the digital video footage.
