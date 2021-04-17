Olive Branch Police Department welcomed two new members to the police force this week - Officer Janice Bowes and Officer Joseph Pinkston.
OBPD are glad to have them on the team and are confident that Officer Bowes and Officer Pinkston will serve the citizens of Olive Branch well.
