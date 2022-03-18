The City of Olive Branch Chief of Police, Don Gammage, announced his retirement this morning at a meeting of the Olive Branch Police Department, effective June 30, 2022.
Chief Gammage began his 37-year career in law enforcement in 1985. He began serving the City of Olive Branch in 1992 and in 2009 was appointed Chief of Police by former mayor Sam Rikard.
During his 30 years of service to the City of Olive Branch, Chief Gammage held every position within the Olive Branch Police Department. Chief Gammage served 13 years as Chief of Police under three different mayors.
Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen recognize Chief Gammage’s many accomplishments and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. Together with all of those who have worked alongside him, we wish Chief Gammage and his family the very best in this new season of their lives.
Mayor Adams advised he will immediately begin an internal and external search for the successful candidate to serve as replacement police chief.
