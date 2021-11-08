The Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting and theft reported at Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Officers responded to a call involving shots fired and motor vehicle theft at the Walmart at 7950 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road.
The victims reportedly were approached by three black male suspects who demanded the victims give their keys to their vehicles.
"During the altercation, one victim was struck by gunfire," according to a statement released the the OBPD on Monday, Nov. 8.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in the victims' vehicles. The victim struck was transported to Regional One for treatment.
The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.