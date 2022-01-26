An Olive Branch pastor spoke about the importance of early childhood education for Mississippi Early Learning Alliance’s Early Childhood Development Capitol Day last week.
Early Childhood Development Days is an annual event that is intended to bring key players and organizations focused on early childhood together as part of Mississippi Early Learning Alliance’s strategy to bring about systemic change for the state’s children.
Pastor Eric Lee of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is also the director of the church’s early childhood education program, Little Saints Academy.
“When we educate our young people, we’re changing the numbers,” Lee explained. “Teenage pregnancy is going down, the dropout rate is going down, incarceration rates are going down because of what we are doing here.”
The virtual event provided a platform for childcare providers and early childhood educators to build relationships with legislators.
“MELA (Mississippi Early Learning Alliance) is working to understand what it could look like for Mississippi to have a state of the art childcare system and what it will take to get there. We’re working to elevate the voices and perspectives of people working at the center of this system, our childcare providers,” Executive Director Dr. Angela Bass said.
Lee and other early learning advocates emphasized that children should begin education as early as possible rather than waiting for a child to reach “school age.”
“I don’t like using the term, ‘school age,’ because I think school age starts when a child enters our doors,” Lee said. “If that’s six weeks, it starts then. From the time they are born, I think active learning starts then.”
Another key point that the early educators brought up was that they work at learning institutions, not daycare centers. Pre-K is under the Mississippi Department of Education while the places for younger children are under the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“Because of that disconnect, there’s also a disconnect in the importance of funding early childhood education,” Lee said.
Average tuition for early childhood education is a sizable chunk of what most families earn, meaning early childhood educators like Lee are having to make tough choices trying to strike a balance between making education affordable and taking care of the teachers.
Lee also attributes that to the disconnect of being under the health department rather than education.
“I feel like what happens a lot, especially in our community, is we get that nurturing and we get that love at an early age, but we don’t necessarily get the other piece, which is the education component that goes along with it,” Lee said.
