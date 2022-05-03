Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams singled out the Parks and Recreation Department and I.T. director Josh Cornell with employee awards during Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting for exemplary work in the month of April.
Several members of the Parks and Recreation Department attended the meeting where they received recognition and an award from the mayor. On April 2, the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the largest baseball tournament in city history.
“The event had over 10,000 visitors in attendance and had 112 baseball teams that played on all three baseball fields,” Adams said. “All of the members ensured the event went without any problems. The facilities and staff had nothing but great reviews.”
The baseball tournament hosted local Olive Branch teams, teams from other Mississippi cities and groups from outside the state. Adams said several baseball teams reached out to him to praise the tournament.
Adams told those in attendance for the Board of Aldermen meeting that one of his favorite parts of the job was honoring citizens doing great work. In addition to the Parks and Recreation Department, he also gave an award to I.T. director Josh Cornell.
“On Good Friday, I had a plumbing problem with the sink in the upstairs break room. It created a huge mess with coffee grounds and grease all over the floor,” Adams said. “Josh walked by, saw what was going on and he did not hesitate to help for a couple of hours.”
After announcing the monthly Mayor’s Awards, Adams honored Yunekia Gray for her acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School. Gray has excelled in the Olive Branch High School Marine Corps. JROTC program.
Lastly, Adams and the Board of Aldermen proclaimed May 8-14 as Food Allergy Awareness Week. He said the prominence of food allergies has increased among both children and adults, which led to the decision.
“It’s estimated that 3.3 million Americans need emergency room treatment due to allergic reactions to food,” Adams said. “We encourage the residents of Olive Branch to increase their awareness of food allergies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.