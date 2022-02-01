Olive Branch’s Board of Aldermen and Mayor Ken Adams honored City Paralegal McKinley Hodges with the city’s monthly Mayor’s Award at the Feb. 1 board meeting.
Hodges was recommended for the award by City Attorney Bryan Dye, who wrote in his nomination that Hodges “handles her day-to-day duties as the city’s paralegal with excellence.”
“McKinley [Hodges] is a multitasker who brings energy and enthusiasm to her position and she strives daily to provide our citizens and customers with efficient and effective municipal services,” Mayor Adams said.
Hodges works closely with multiple departments and offices throughout Olive Branch. Adams said that Hodges will often step in to work with short-handed departments on short notice to assist in a variety of manners to assure the city can continue to run smoothly.
Adams also pointed out that Hodges has been nominated for the award for three of the six months that the Mayor’s Award has existed.
“From my standpoint, she’s been a great team member and very helpful to me over the last several months,” Adams said.
She is the liaison between the city and the chancery clerk’s office, she handles all of the filings of planning department documents and other real estate matters for the city, she handles leased inventory at the Olive Branch Airport, and helps anywhere else she may be needed.
The Mayor’s Award started in August, 2021, to reward Olive Branch’s city employees for excellent performance and has been given on a monthly basis since then. Along with being recognized at the board meetings, award recipients also receive $200 funded by private businesses.
