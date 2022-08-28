Hernando native Samantha West knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill her passion in art a year ago when she opened Painting with a Twist in Olive Branch.
The franchise has multiple locations across the country, but West said she still considers herself a small business owner.
“It is a franchise, but it’s independently owned,” West said. “We’re still small business owners, but we get to keep the big name.”
When West bought her store nearly a year ago, she knew she had found a career she would thrive in.
“It’s always been my passion to create,” West said. “I worked in corporate business and offices for a really long time, and I knew I wasn’t just meant to sit at a desk all day. I wanted something that would allow me to pay my bills while also being able to express myself creatively.”
Before buying Painting with a Twist, West was already involved in the art world with pet portraits.
“I did pet portraits right before I was able to seize the opportunity of buying the store,” West said. “When everything shut down due to COVID, that’s how I used my time.”
West said Painting with a Twist has several options for groups to create together.
We have a lot of stuff going on,” West said. “We do black light parties, kids parties, gender reveals, bridal showers. Really anything to get a lot of people together, we have done it.”
Team building events are also an attraction at Painting with a Twist. West said her team often does events at different companies to promote a positive work environment.
“We just did an offsite event,” West said. “We do offsite events for companies that possibly want to do something that’s team building, and we bring everything there which allows them to just have fun.”
Painting with a Twist attracts all different levels of artists with their laid back environment. West said each class includes a guided tutorial on how to paint each piece of artwork.
“We’ve got anywhere from beginners to advanced artists,” West said. “We give step-by-step instructions, and there’s always music going in the background. We also do games and icebreakers at the beginning of our classes, so it really provides a fun atmosphere for people to create in.”
West said taking a class at Painting with a Twist is a great activity for date night. It allows customers to learn something new and someone new.
“Everybody usually has a good time,” West said. “It’s perfect for date night, too, especially if you don’t really know the person. You can come in and learn a new skill while also learning more about that person.”
Painting with a Twist does several fundraisers and benefits throughout the year. West will soon be able to dust off her pet portrait skills with an upcoming event for Dogtopia.
“I love it because I’m able to give back to the community,” West said. “We do benefits for the Tunica Humane Society, and half of the proceeds go to them. We’re also about to do an event called Paint Your Pet. We will draw out your pet, and you’re able to paint it. Those proceeds will go to Dogtopia, which is an organization that helps provide service dogs for veterans.”
West said the next event on the schedule for Painting with a Twist is a Kids Art Enrichment Program. The six week program for first through fifth grade will start on September 7.
“It’s a six week program,” West said. “It’s after school, and every day for those six weeks, we’ll have something different to do. One day we’ll teach about Picasso and a craft that’s related to that. Another will be a pop art lesson about Andy Warhol. The last day, there will be a gallery for parents to walk through and see their work.”
West said she has enjoyed her time with Painting with a Twist because she has been able to give back to her community while also involving her own family.
“I’ve always loved being able to create something, and this was an opportunity to do that full time,” West said. “I really love this job because I’m able to not only give back to the community and fulfill my passion, but I’m also able to include my kids in the business because it’s really a family oriented place.”
