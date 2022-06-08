Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, along with the board of alderman announced on June 8 that Deputy Chief of Police Bill Cox will be the new Olive Branch Police Chief effective July 1.
Adams said the decision was not an easy one, but both he and the board of aldermen feel confident about the decision.
“I appreciate all of the applicants that expressed interest and went through what I would call a grueling panel interview. Their backgrounds reflect that we have some of the brightest and best law enforcement professionals in the United States located here in North Mississippi,” Adams said. “After thorough review of internal and external applicants, the Board of Alderman and I are unanimous on appointing Olive Branch Deputy Chief Bill Cox to serve as the next police chief of the city of Olive Branch.”
Cox has a large array of qualifications over his twenty year career that make him fit for the job. Adams said his skills working with other law enforcement agencies set him apart.
“His experience includes patrolman, deputy sheriff, sergeant, detective, Head of Criminal Investigations as a major, Head of Internal affairs as a major and Deputy Chief of Police,” Adams said. “He previously served as police chief for the city of Philadelphia, Mississippi and served on the East Mississippi Community College Campus Police Department. He has extensive experience working with federal agencies including the FBI, DEA, Secret Service and U.S. Marshall’s Service.”
Cox said he is ready to begin his position as Chief of Police and looks forward to ensure the Olive Branch Police Department is properly serving the community.
“I pledge to lead this department with honesty, integrity and commitment,” Cox said. “My main focus to begin with is making sure that our department is meeting the needs of our city and addressing any issues that we may have preventing us from meeting those needs.”
One of the first items on the list for Cox will be looking into retention issues.
“One of the things I want to look at is improving retention,” Cox said. “That is an issue that's faced departments all over the country. We want to be able to retain the best talent that we can attract here in this city.”
In order to tackle this issue, Cox said he is prepared to listen to employees and staff members about possible solutions that they might have.
“We’re going to be looking at all of those issues and listen to our employees and staff and see if they have any ideas or concerns moving forward that would allow us to have greater communication and continue to grow and meet the needs of the city.”
Cox said a precedent that current Police Chief Don Gammage has set is to put the community first. He plans to continue this style of law enforcement leadership when he begins.
“Community policing has been the foundation of success in this city,” Cox said. “That is one of the key things that has made us able to relate to our citizens and have them feel a bond with us. I want to continue to lay that groundwork and continue our efforts towards community policing in this city.”
As a longtime resident of Olive Branch, Cox said his city means everything to him and he is looking forward to taking on his new position.
“Moving here and beginning law enforcement in this city and watching it grow and having my children grow up in this city and graduating from high school here has made us feel we’re a part of this place.” Cox said. “Being in a position where I can give back to that is extremely important to me.”
Adams said he is fully confident that Cox will serve the City of Olive Branch well.
“The Board of Alderman and I have full confidence that Chief Cox has the experience, knowledge and skills necessary to lead the city’s police department going forward,” Adams said.
