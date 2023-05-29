Command Sergeant Major Finis Dodson is glad that people get together for family gatherings and backyard barbecues on Memorial Day. But he hopes too that people remember the sacrifices and all of the lives lost that it took defending America so that they can have the freedom to barbecue in their backyards with loved ones present.
“Don’t take it wrong,” Dodson said. “I’m glad you’re having barbecues. But when you are home barbecuing, think about what it took for you to have a barbecue. That’s what Memorial Day is about.”
Dodson, an Olive Branch native who will be retiring from the U.S. Army after 35 years of service this July, was one of the honorees at the 12th annual Blocker Cemetery Memorial Day Celebration in Olive Branch honoring those who paid the ultimate price defending freedom.
The program was presented by The Knights of Columbus and featured a helicopter flyover by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, cannon salute, and color guards by Knights of Columbus, Olive Branch High School JROTC, Marine Corps League North Mississippi, Boy Scouts of America, and Sons of the American Revolution.
The ceremony also included the singing of the National Anthem by Don Scholand, the Missing Man Table to honor MIAs and POWs, the reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields” which tells the story of the significance of the poppy in commemoration of the dead from World War I, a poem “On this Day” written and read by Alan Wier, and the playing of Amazing Grace by the Phoenix Pipe Band of Memphis, and the blowing of Taps.
Master of Ceremonies Leonard Temple of Knights of Columbus asked the crowd to remember those who have perished and those who have yet to come home, as well as their families.
“Memorial Day is one of sadness,” Temple said. “But it is also one of love, solidarity, and remembrance, a day that we stop and pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their freedoms we take for granted today.”
Dodson in his remarks said while there are a lot of veterans out there today who are remembering lost comrades, the holiday is not about them. Rather, he said it is about honoring and remembering the men and women who did not make it home.
“This is not Veteran’s Day,” Dodson said. “Veteran’s Day is when we say thank you for your service. This day is the exact opposite. It’s somebody’s son, daughter, uncle, aunt, brother, sister that didn’t come home and paid the ultimate price. All of us veterans, we know some people who did not come back home. That’s what Memorial Day is about. Will you remember what we did? Will you remember the sacrifice that we gave? That’s what we want. We appreciate you coming out. By you being here is a testament that you remember and that you don’t want us to be forgotten.”
A procession of dignitaries read the names of those who served in America’s armed conflicts who are buried in Blocker Cemetery.
K.T. Robbins, a 102 year-old World War II veteran who served in Europe, recalled the day he was reunited 75 years later with Jeannie Ganaye, a French woman who he had fallen in love with during the war. Robbins made the trip to Normandy in June 2019 during the 75th anniversary of D-Day and found Ganaye through the Forever Young Veterans organization.
“She was my first love,” Robbins said. “I got there and she was sitting in the lobby, the press on both sides. We embraced. What a deal that was. Eight million people seen us.”
Robbins was attached to a cooking unit and spent three months in her village in France. The 18 year-old girl came up to him with two other children and asked if she could have the empty cans of lard that he was unloading.
“She said ‘can I have those cans,’” Robbins recalled. ‘I said ‘what are you going to do with them?’ She said ‘my daddy takes those cans and cleans them up.’”
Robbins said over the next three months he got to know her well and they fell in love. She thought he would come back after he shipped out and waited for five years for him to return before eventually moving on with her life.
“I got to know the family pretty well,” Robbins said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be there long. They wanted me to stay, but I said ‘I’m in the Army, I have to go.”
Robbins came home to Memphis, went to Ole Miss, and married his wife Lillian. The two of them operated a hardware store for over 50 years.
Dodson saved a special thank you to veterans of the Vietnam War, who were not thanked for their service when they came home.
“This is a group that went off to Vietnam,” Dodson said. “We drafted them, they went over there and they did it. And when they came home, we didn’t do them right. Look at them, they are still serving and serving our community and giving back and we owe them a lot. So thank you to our Vietnam veterans and what they did for our nation.”
