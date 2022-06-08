Olive Branch mayor Ken Adams honored code enforcement officers Hank Draymond and Shanda Ruff in his biweekly awards, and also further discussed the proposed motel tax and a possible rental property ordinance.
Draymond and Ruff were honored for their work to clean up litter and for their efforts in code enforcement. Both of them received an award of $100.
“These two individuals have gone above and beyond to keep our community clean and keep our city well-maintained for all of our residents,” Adams said.
Ruff and Draymond were not the only ones to be honored, though. The entire Olive Branch Police Department was recognized for its certification by CALEA, which only eight Mississippi communities have received.
The board then discussed who will replace retiring chief Don Gammage in executive session. The last day Gammage will be on the job is June 30, and the announcement of his replacement is expected later this week.
Planning Director Jason Gamone later discussed the possibility of a motel tax, and ensured officials that the tax would only impact Olive Branch visitors.
“This resolution would get things set, but the key is the election on August 2,” Gamone said. “This is for hotels and motels only, not food or businesses. That was the decision made by the board.”
Adams then updated the board about a new residential rental property ordinance that he would like to see the city enact. He said the ordinance would be a way to hold rental owners and companies accountable to keep their properties maintained.
Similar discussions about a new rental ordinance have occured in Southaven, Horn Lake, and Hernando, but have remained in the preliminary stages.
“Right now we have an ordinance that applies to all properties that has been in effect since the first of the year,” Adams said. “There’s been discussions in other cities that would require a $200 fee for rental homes, that would create the option to add a staff member to take care of that. We don’t want anyone sitting around.”
Adams said a rental property ordinance could also cut down on maintenance and curbside appearance issues. He added that not only would the ordinance directly hold rental property owners accountable, it could keep a poorly-maintained property from bringing down property values in the neighborhood.
Adams concluded Tuesday’s meeting by praising the Bucking In The Branch event, a rodeo hosted in Olive Branch last month. He said a similar event is being scheduled for the fall.
“We had over a thousand people come out on a stormy day for the rodeo, some of our aldermen were there,” Adams said. “It did not cost the city and it was a huge success, so we’re planning another event in the future.”
