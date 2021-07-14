Olive Branch Police and concerned family members are seeking the public's assistance in finding 28-year-old missing Tyler Goad.
Goad was last seen at his residence on July 8, 2021 around 10:30 PM in Olive Branch. His phone has reportedly been off since.
Goad is 6’2”, 160-170 lbs with dark brown hair (buzz cut) & hazel eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with “HONDANATION” or “MOTONATION” on the front, black socks & black tennis shoes.
Goad has a tattoo on his left peck that says “Candace.” He was driving a red Kawasaki Ninja 400 bike.
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at (662)-892-9400.
