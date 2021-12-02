An Olive Branch man was indicted Tuesday on criminal charges for shooting at a police officer in the Hickory Ridge area of Memphis, Tennessee, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Elliott Griham was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, resisting official detention, and reckless driving.
On July 14, 2021, a Memphis police officer in an unmarked police car observed a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly in the Ridgeway and Knight Arnold area. The driver nearly caused a collision as he drove into oncoming traffic.
The officer followed the driver to an apartment on West Village Grove off Ridgeway where he attempted to arrest Griham, the driver. Griham struggled with the officer until he escaped to the Charger, armed himself with an AR-style rifle, and fired several shots at the officer. The officer was not struck.
Griham drove away from the scene and escaped the officers’ pursuit.
Griham was identified in a photo spread and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 16, 2021, he was tracked to a residence at Dew Cove in Cordova, Tennessee.
The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit coordinated and took Griham into custody without further incident.
