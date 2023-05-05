An Olive Branch man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts for sex related offenses.
According to police, Daniel Paul Harris, 44, was charged with two counts of molestation touching a child for lustful purposes, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of unnatural intercourse.
Harris was given bonds totaling $725,000.
Police have not released any further information about the case as it remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Harris and his wife founded The Kaimen Center which provides extracurricular activities in music, languages, swim lessons, gymnastics and tutoring services for children and adults with disabilities. The after school program is run out of Olive Branch Christian Church.
According to his bio on The Kaimen Center website, Harris previously taught preschool gymnastics coach and trained with the National Taiwan University gymnastics team. He later worked as a gymnastics and aquatics instructor with the non-profit organization Break the Barriers and has taught biology, chemistry, physics, Chinese and Bible. He moved to Olive Branch to be closer to his parents.
Olive Branch Police Department credited Southaven Police Department, DeSoto County Sheriff’s office, and the office of District Attorney Bob Morris for their assistance in this investigation.
