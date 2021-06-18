Olive Branch man charged in connection to synthetic drug sale

An Olive Branch man is bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony sale of a controlled substance.
James Thompson, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, by agents with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies, in connection with selling synthetic fentanyl.
Thompson was reportedly arrested at his residence in Olive Branch according to WLBT Jackson.
The arrest was made after an investigation into the sale of the drug.
"Agents with the bureau, as well as the Southaven Narcotics Unit, say they purchased 32 grams of synthetic fentanyl from Thompson," according to WLBT.
Thompson was also charged with shoplifting and contempt of court/FTA (misdemeanor). His court date is scheduled for July 20.
Thompson was transported to the DeSoto County Detention Center and was given a $150,000 bond. He is currently out on bond.
Thompson has a history of arrests in DeSoto County. He was charged with DUI (1st offense) on February, 20, 2020, by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
On June 21, 2017, Thompson was arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department for six counts of possession of paraphernalia and one count disorderly conduct-failure to obey.
Other past charges include driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, speeding and malicious mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.