What child doesn't want to climb up and sit in a John Deere front end loader? Or sit behind the wheel of a big red fire truck? And push a button to hear a police car siren while talking over the loud speaker?
Olive Branch Public Works Department, along with Olive Branch Police, Fire, and EMS welcomed kiddos to climb aboard their rides to touch, see, and explore their favorite big rucks, vehicles, and heavy equipment Saturday at City Park during "Touch-a-Truck."
Heavy equipment vendors also showed off remote controlled robotic mowing machines which are used to mow medians at busy intersections or around ponds where traditional mowing tractors have a difficult time with the terrain.
Mississippi 811 handed out brochures and free bling cautioning the public about the dangers of digging on your property without first calling to check and see if there are any buried utility lines that could cause a potential disruption to water, gas, and cable utilities.
Dozens of families grabbed selfies of themselves and their children inside an ambulance or inside a police car where they were able to push all the buttons they wanted to.
Children also had a chance to meet police and fire personnel and ask questions and interact with the real men and women behind the wheels.
