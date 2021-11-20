Leisure seekers in Olive Branch officially have an established district in Old Towne to enjoy after aldermen passed a new ordinance Tuesday night.
The ordinance, which goes into effect 30 days after November 16, outlines a Leisure and Recreation District encompassing business including Mississippi Ale House, Side Street Burgers, 2 Crazy Fellas and the proposed Cotton District.
Patrons and supporters of the new leisure district met at Mississippi Ale House Tuesday evening before the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen meeting in support of passing the ordinance. Supporters walked over en masse from the ale house over the the Olive Branch Municipal Courthouse, where the meeting was being held, to show their approval of the district.
Stanley Perrin, who is part owner of 2 Crazy Fellas and operates Printhouse OB, LLC along with Revolution Printing, said his dining venture is growing and wants to anchor his business in Old Towne. Perrin said his food truck is currently making two round trips a week to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for fresh seafood due to high demand in Olive Branch.
“The district is trying to build Old Towne up,” Perrin said. “A comparison would be Overton Square in Memphis. When I was a college student in Memphis we always went to Overton Square. When I got married we went to Overton Square often before we had kids. It’s going to bring people and revenue to Olive Branch.”
Perrin said his family owned business has eight employees which started as a food truck during COVID and will soon settle into a brick and mortar establishment in the Cotton District.
“We decided to start small then grow into a bigger space,” Perrin said.
The board of aldermen entertained seven different options for where the district boundaries would be drawn. Two versions, six and seven, were shown to the public during the meeting. Version six did not include the historical Wesson House into the district, version seven did.
During the aldermen meeting some officials expressed concerns with including the Wesson House into the district. Alderman-at-Large George Collins and Ward 4 Alderman David Wallace said they preferred if the Wesson House was left out of the district boundaries. The Wesson House plays host to public movie showings on its lawn and Christmas events.
“I think we should approve version six,” Collins said. “Let’s walk before we run. We’ll approve six and maybe at some future date we could include more with version seven.”
Mayor Ken Adams allowed supporters of the district to speak briefly on the issue. Gary Cail, Jason Casteel and Les Carrie voiced their approval of the district. Property owner Leila Payne voiced her support for version six of the boundaries. Payne spoke to the board last month with her concerns on liability insurance for businesses in the district.
Cail said version 6 of the boundary lines would limit Old Towne’s growth in the future. Casteel said he and his autistic son enjoy the atmosphere at Mississippi Ale House and want to see it grow for more socialization opportunities. Carrie said he was in favor of the district so residents in Olive Branch would have more to do.
Ward 6 Alderman Dale Dickerson motioned to approve version six of the boundary lines for the district and the motion was approved by the board.
City Administrator Jason May said a copy of the boundary lines map would have to be submitted to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
Cotton Gin Developer Cliff McLemore said after the meeting he was pleased with the board's approval.
“There’s always room for expansion, we have to get started somewhere,” Curran said. “We are looking at other properties to acquire for expansion in the district.”
Mississippi Ale House owner Derric Curran echoed McLemore’s sentiments.
“Anything passed tonight was a huge step for Olive Branch,” Curran said. “This is going to bring in so much revenue for the county, to be able to walk from building to building with an open container if you want to. There are many other possibilities out there as well. With all of our support here tonight, it speaks volumes to what is happening in Olive Branch. It shows the community what Old Towne Olive Branch is turning into finally.”
