Olive Branch launched its new city web page that residents will find easier to navigate with fewer “clicks” to find the information they are looking for.
Mayor Ken Adams said the city’s previous website was over five years old and was in need of a facelift.
“It is much more user-friendly,” Adams said. “It seems like society today would rather use an app or visit a website than talk to a live person. So our new website is a lot easier for citizens to find whatever they are looking for.”
The website was designed by CivicPlus and features an expanded events calendar, information and links to each city department, mayor and Board of Aldermen, commissions, news and announcements, quick links, and a “how do I” tab that provides information about how to apply for a business license of permit and other useful information.
“Our communications department and our IT department worked together and looked at what we thought would serve us best,” Adams said. “It is a lot of the same information, but fewer clicks. You get to scroll and the main thing was to make it more user-friendly and more of a one-stop shop.”
Adams said the next goal will to add a tab where citizens can click on and upload a photograph to report things like a street light outage, leaky water meter, or pothole.
“I want to get it to where it is interactive and they can upload those kinds of things,” Adams said. “Then we will be able to respond back when the work order is competed. We’re going to try and have that available within the next six months.”
They are also working on streaming Board of Aldermen and Planning Commission meetings as well. Adams said they have purchased the equipment, but that the biggest hold up has been figuring out how to archive the meetings.
“Some of the equipment has already been purchased,” Adams said. “The biggie is that all of those items that are streamed have to be stored for seven years. But I am going to target January 2023 to have that up. I think that’s reasonable.”
Adams said a lot of residents are especially interested in watching the planning commission meetings to see what development is taking place.
“They want to see what items are being proposed, the buildings and subdivisions and new businesses, before they go before the aldermen,” Adams said.
On a related matter, Adams added that one thing residents will notice right away are the bigger signs announcing zoning hearings.
“That’s one of the things I asked the planning commission to change, is how we notify citizens,” Adams said. “Our signs had been too small. We’ve changed that to the larger 4 feet by 8 feet signs so someone driving down the street or living in the neighborhood can absolutely see that there is a zoning hearing going on.”
The city website can be found at obms.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.