The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen announced the winning specialty license plate design, a plan to improve traffic on Pleasant Hill Road and a long-term road improvement plan anticipated to break a city record on Tuesday.
Citizens of Olive Branch voted online to decide between four license plate designs specific to the city. By a near 80% margin, the dark blue design was the most popular.
“We’ve got a form online that shows the winning design. People can print the form and sign up as we need 300 people to sign up for it to be approved,” Olive Branch mayor Ken Adams said. “You don’t have to be ready to pay for it when you sign up and you should start seeing these on the road next spring.”
The dark blue design also included a white dove and the words love, worship and play at the bottom. The design was elected over other options with the same design in different colors.
The new license plates, if approved, could be seen at an improved intersection at Pleasant Hill Road and Nail Road. The Board approved the addition of two aprons on both sides of Pleasant Hill Road, which will keep traffic flowing.
“Right now whether it’s north or southbound, it stops traffic because there’s no stop sign or light,” Adams said. “The finalized plan will keep traffic going, traffic will not back up as bad.”
The new aprons will be constructed through the Public Works Department through $103,000 of funding and will be completed in October. There will be no additional tax for the aprons or the plan to widen the road to five lanes next year.
In addition to widening Pleasant Hill Road, there are $7 million in road improvement projects up for bid in the city. Once completed, the $7 million plan will be the most expensive and extensive in Olive Branch history.
“We have a five-year plan, with $2 million in improvements for four years,” Adams said. “We’ll end up borrowing money to do this but there will be no additional tax for citizens. Soon citizens will be able to go online and see the streets of concern that will be improved.”
The previous record in Olive Branch for the most expensive road project was $1.3 million, according to Adams. Online road information is anticipated to become available in October.
“We’re waiting on bids to come back and could begin some projects near the end of the year,” Adams said. “It will likely begin next year as it is really difficult to purchase asphalt in the cold winter months. Either way it will be the largest project in Olive Branch history.”
