It's the most wonderful time of year again in Olive Branch. Residents showed up in droves Saturday afternoon to watch the 44th annual "Peace on Earth" Olive Branch Chamber Christmas Parade. The parade featured Olive Branch's elected officials waving and tossing out candy, marching bands from all three of the city's high schools, floats of all shapes and sizes decorated by local businesses, and even Santa Claus himself.
Olive Branch hosts 44th annual Christmas parade
- Chance Clevenger
