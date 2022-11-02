Mayor Ken Adams and the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen recognized the Olive Branch Middle School Honor Band at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The Honor Band will represent the city and North Mississippi at the 2022 Mississippi Bandmasters State Convention in Natchez on Dec. 8.
The OBMS Honor Band is the second middle school band ever chosen for this honor
