NASCAR driver and Olive Branch native Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. was given the key to the city and celebrated his big win at the Daytona 500 in front of his hometown fans at a special checkered flag victory lane at City Hall on Monday.
Stenhouse Jr. won NASCAR’s premiere race in February in double overtime in what was the longest Daytona 500 race in history with a record 212 laps. The victory was Stenhouse’s third career win in the Sprint Cup series and snapped a 199 race winless streak.
Mayor Ken Adams read a proclamation declaring February 19 as Ricky Stenhouse. Jr. day and presented the driver with the key to the city in recognition of his big accomplishment.
“Olive Branch is proud of you and thankful that you and your parents continue to call Olive Branch home,” Adams said. “ This is an awesome win. This is the pinnacle of racing. It is the most prestigious race on the NASCAR circuit and it is a race that all drivers covet to win. The Board of Aldermen and I are proud of your accomplishments and celebrate this incredible win with you.”
Stenhouse, Jr., who drives the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing sponsored by Kroger, began racing sprint cars are age six and led him to pursue a career as a professional NASCAR driver. He won back-to-back championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2011 and 2012, and was named the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in 2013. His other victories came in 2017 at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.
Adams, who was at Talladega when Ricky won his first Cup Race, remarked that he is still remembered fondly by the people of Olive Branch today. He’s had many residents tell him that they went to school with Ricky, or lived next door to him, or were neighbors who remember seeing their racing trailer pull out of the driveway and coming back late on Saturdays and Sundays after a race. And now, Adams said even from ladies who claim they dated him.
“ And If Madeline Stenhouse will overlook this, 799 ladies said they dated him in high school,” Adams joked. “And that number increased when he won the Daytona 500.”
The city also unveiled a Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. sign and cut the ribbon renaming the special checkered flag street section in front of City Hall as Stenhouse Lane.
Stenhouse thanked the mayor and fans who came out and said he is honored to call Olive Branch his hometown.
“It’s always cool to come back home,” he said. “We don’t get home very often. So to have the city welcome us as much as you have today, it’s really special. Seeing this checkerboard painted, y’all went all out for me. I really appreciate that. It’s still cool to call Olive Branch, Mississippi, my home. We will continue to go out there and try and make you proud on the race track.”
Stenhouse Jr. said winning the Daytona 500 was a special day for him and worth the wait to get back into Victory Lane.
“It’s been life changing,” Stenhouse said. “We hadn’t won since July 2017 when we won a couple of times that year. We finished second quite a few times since 2017 and inches short of some wins. I don’t want to wait that long any more. I talked to other Daytona 500 winners and they were like hey, when you are done racing and your career is over, you will always be a Daytona 500 champion. And looking at the names on that trophy after we won, it’s pretty special to be on there.”
He said he is looking forward to seeing what the rest of the 2023 season has in store for his team.
“We have a lot of racing left,” Stenhouse said. “We are going to try and get some more wins before the season is up.”
