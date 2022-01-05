Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams named Scott Trapolino as the December Mayor’s Award winner.
Trapolino is the city’s GIS Manager and was nominated by Director of Planning and Development Jason Gambone for his work mapping the city’s sewer system to help determine what upgrades need to be made to accommodate the Cascades project and others that feed into a particular sewer interceptor.
The map shows the location, size, and type (gravity or force main) of sewer lines, and the location of lift stations and manholes, and every line and property that is adding sewage into that interceptor line.
Gambone said he was impressed by the quality of the final project and the speed at which Trapolino was able to produce it. “He literally watched an instructional video on how to prepare a sewer basin map and had it completed within three working days of the request,” Gambone said. “This type of work is routine for Scott. he is the epitome of a highly skilled and motivated employee, a true problem solver.”
City Engineer Andy Swims seconded the nomination of Trapolino.
“I would like to add that our ability to give consultants this kind of information reduces costs and saves time that otherwise would be spent tracking down this information,” Swims said. “After our meeting on this, we handed the consultant the tools they need to come back with designs and recommendations that have a great deal of accuracy. For engineering, this is invaluable.”
