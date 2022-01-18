A new drive-thru only Dunkin’ is planned to open in Olive Branch, Jan. 18 to serve coffee and donuts to the early birds of DeSoto County. The new location is at 7410 East Goodman Road in Olive Branch.
Casey Cargle, On Behalf of Dunkin’, said there was a hiccup in the original plan to open at 5:00 a.m., but they are aiming to be open by noon.
Longtime Dunkin’ patron Tiffany Hoffman, who moved to DeSoto County about a year ago, said she was excited to have another Dunkin’ to frequent.
“Being from New England where there’s a Dunkin’ on every corner, I’m so excited,” she said. “I know where I’ll be going on breaks.”
Olive Branch’s new Dunkin’ has a unique way of speeding up the drive-thru process – an exclusive on-the-go drive-thru lane for customers who’ve ordered ahead through the restaurant’s mobile app.
“Having just the one on Airways wasn’t cutting it for me,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully having two of them will help them from getting too busy.”
The restaurant employs 16 crew members and will be open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It features a modern design, a dedicated mobile order pick-up area, an efficient new drive-thru method, and a tap system for Dunkin’s signature cold beverages.
Including the new Olive Branch location, Dunkin’ franchisee network Memphis Donuts, LLC, currently owns and operates 10 Dunkin’ locations throughout Mississippi and Tennessee.
Dunkin’ has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.
