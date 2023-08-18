Olive Branch officials presented the city’s $148.4 million budget this week for 2024. And for the ninth year in a row, Olive Branch residents will not see a tax increase.
The millage rate will stay at 38.5 mills, which is the lowest in DeSoto County.
Mayor Ken Adams said he is pleased with the spending plan, which includes more street paving, employee salary raises, additional improvements to the airport, new animal shelter, park improvements, and more police officers.
“I am very encouraged by what we have been doing at the city level,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “I don’t think we will have any changes in this budget. The board and I work very diligently to make sure we don’t have to increase taxes.”
Operational expenses in the 2024 budget come to $87.1 million and $61.3 million in capital capital expenditures.
Adams said the budget looks like it is a lot compared to other cities in DeSoto County, but pointed out that Olive Branch is the only city that operates an airport and its own utility company.
“So that adds to our expenditures,” Adams said.
The three biggest departmental expenditures in the budget are Police, Fire, and Street Department, which make up 61.4 percent of the total General Fund budgets at 23.5 percent, 21.5 percent, and 16.4 percent. The city approved six new full-time police positions and one position for a safety officer.
“I’m proud to say that the bulk of our operating expenses go to public safety,” Adams said.
Capital requests totaled $68.5 million, of which $61 million were approved. The city is proposing about $19 million in new water and sewer improvements, and $7.6 million for road overlays, road widenings, intersection improvements, and intersection lighting projects. The city approved $4 million in paving projects, which continues the largest paving project in the city’s history that started last year. The city will also spend $4.3 million for a new water plant and well located at the Craft Road water tower that will enhance the entire water system.
“We are definitely pleased that we can continue the roadway improvement,” Adams said. “It was over $8 million this year and now another $4 million next year.”
The budget also includes a 3 percent COLA (cost of living adjustment) for full time employees and 2 percent for part-time employees, and step increases.
Adams said the city also boosted pay for certain positions in Public Works by nearly $2 million in order to be better able to fill vacant positions.
“It is very difficult for cities to get laborers for Public Works today,” Adams said. “We had to increase what we pay so we can get our 17,500 homes serviced.”
Other highlights include:
• Funding to start design and construction of a new public works facility, animal shelter, and fire station.
• Issuance of an estimated $3.2 million of Revenue Bonds to be paid by the 1 percent hotel tax for additional park amenities.
• $19.1 million from Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and MCWI fund budgeted for water and sewer infrastructure improvements in the newly annexed area.
• Additional funds added to the reserve/emergency fund to bring the balance to about $4.1 million
Adams said the city is also continuing to invest money to improve the airport. The Olive Branch airport is now the busiest general aviation airport in the state. The city approved $1.5 million for additional hangars in 2024.
“Our airport is a huge asset,” Adams said. “People may think, well, I don’t fly in and out of there, but it attracts corporations and business leaders to move their companies to Olive Branch or to fly out of our airport because they don’t want to fly into Memphis International.”
The city also funded a state required 5 percent increase to the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) at an estimated cost of $353,000 for FY 2024.
“It basically was an unfunded mandate,” Adams said. “We are blessed to have the resources that we have to be able to do that. I’ve talked to mayors in smaller cities and when they get hit with that 5 percent it’s going to mean that they are going to have increase taxes. It starts this year, but it is going to go up every year. It is very costly.”
Adams said the city was able to get a lot done in the 2024 budget and praised the work of the Board of Aldermen.
“We’re going to do a new fire station, a public works building, a new animal shelter, and adding some park amenities,” Adams said. “Those are all things we have committed to do. It’s costly to do it, but now is the time. It’s a big animal and there is a lot of give and take, but we went through it line by line and we did it in six hours in what it would take most cities our size three days. I think that’s a great job on their part.”
The board will vote on the budget at its Sept. 5 meeting. State law requires cities pass a budget by Sept. 15.
